Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

OPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OPT opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

