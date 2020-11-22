Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of ORGO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,682 shares of company stock valued at $386,105 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

