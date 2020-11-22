Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ORI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on January 15th

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Orica Limited (ORI.AX) Company Profile
