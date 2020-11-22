Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ORI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on January 15th

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

