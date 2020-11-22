Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ORPEF opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82. Orpea has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $136.18.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

