Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

OVID stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

