Pareto Securities Downgrades ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADCUF stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. ADS Crude Carriers has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.

Get ADS Crude Carriers alerts:

About ADS Crude Carriers

ADS Crude Carriers Plc owns, charters, and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of three very large crude carriers, including ADS Page, ADS Stratus, and ADS Serenade. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ADS Crude Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS Crude Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.