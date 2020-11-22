Pareto Securities Downgrades ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ADCUF stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. ADS Crude Carriers has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.
About ADS Crude Carriers
