PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,028 shares of company stock worth $22,126,271 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

