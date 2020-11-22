Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,774,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.