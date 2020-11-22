Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 161.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

