Piper Sandler Boosts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $75.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

