Pivotal Research Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $46.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

