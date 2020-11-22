Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPHI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.47. Positive Physicians has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers.

