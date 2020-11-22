Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PITAF stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

