Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $83.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 460,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

