PPL Co. (PPL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 4th

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

PPL has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

