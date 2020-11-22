Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.38.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

