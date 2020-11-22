QLC Chain (QLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281,615.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $281,615.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

