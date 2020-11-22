Qredit (XQR) Reaches One Day Volume of $47,243.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Qredit has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $134,630.97 and $47,243.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000685 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002084 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001396 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

