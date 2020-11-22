Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

QLGN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.57. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on QLGN shares. Alliance Global Partners raised Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

