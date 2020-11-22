Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
About Rathbone Brothers
