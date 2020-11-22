Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

