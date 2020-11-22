Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rexnord by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

