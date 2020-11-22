RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average of $214.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,686 shares of company stock worth $145,362,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

