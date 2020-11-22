RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 7,244 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

