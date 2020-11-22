RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,126,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

