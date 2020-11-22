Rossmore Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,835 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,331.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 63,340 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

