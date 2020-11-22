Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

