Rossmore Private Capital Buys 630 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $252.07 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

