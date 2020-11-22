Rossmore Private Capital Buys 908 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE:AEP opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.