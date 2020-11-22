Rossmore Private Capital Buys 955 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.54 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

