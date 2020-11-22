Rossmore Private Capital Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

