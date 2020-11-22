Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

