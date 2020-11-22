Rossmore Private Capital Invests $264,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $13,439,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

