Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,801 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

