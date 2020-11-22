Rossmore Private Capital Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

