Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Reaches $4.83 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $662,195.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00380045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.53 or 0.02950411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

