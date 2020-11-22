Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Sanofi worth $934,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,798. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

