Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXGAF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.