Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.76 ($7.96).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

