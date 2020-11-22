Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

