Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.89 ($84.58).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.00 and its 200 day moving average is €71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

