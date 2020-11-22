scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised scPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.