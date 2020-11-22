SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

SEA stock opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. SEA has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

