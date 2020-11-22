SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SE. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of SE opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $187.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

