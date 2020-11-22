Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.60.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $863,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

