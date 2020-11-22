Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
NASDAQ:SLN opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.
