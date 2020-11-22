Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. Silence Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 1.96% of Silence Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

