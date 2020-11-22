SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Tops $47.87 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $47.87 million and $487,517.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00380045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.53 or 0.02950411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00026949 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,517,497 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

