Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0369 on Top Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $516,660.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00163388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00966852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00189654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00093717 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00367846 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

