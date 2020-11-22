Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,263,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 323,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

