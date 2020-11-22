SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

