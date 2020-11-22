Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 778,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

